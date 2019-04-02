Brewers open first road trip with victory

Another late game comeback for the Milwaukee Brewers, who knocked off the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in their series opener at Great American Ballpark on Monday night.

Christian Yelich didn’t hit a home run in a fifth straight game, but he did double with two outs in the ninth inning and then score on Ryan Braun’s double to give the Brewers the game winning run.

Yelich was 0 for 4 before his big 9th inning hit.

Alex Wilson earned the win and Josh Hader recorded his third save of the season.

Jesus Aguilar had a two-run single to get the Brewers on the board and Mike Moustakas made it 3-0 with a run-scoring double.

The Brewers and Reds play game two of the series tonight. Jhoulys Chacin (1-0) gets the nod for the Brewers. Anthony DeSclafani goes for the Reds.