Brewers swept by Angels

Another single bad inning has cost a Milwaukee Brewers starter a chance at a win.

Brandon Woodruff allowed four runs in the third inning and the Brewers fell to the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 in Anaheim on Wednesday night. It’s the sixth straight win for the Angels, who swept the three-game series from the Brewers.

To make matters worse, the Brewers, after an off day today, will open a three-game series against the Dodgers on Friday night.

The Brewers had won their first three series this season and hadn’t lost a series since last July when they dropped five games in four days to the Pittsburgh Pirates just before the all-star break.

In two innings before the third and three innings after, Woodruff allowed just one hit and no runs.

Christian Yelich gave the Brewers an early 1-0 lead with a run-scoring single in the first. He struck again in the seventh, scoring Orlando Arcia with another run scoring single.

The Brewers lose third baseman Travis Shaw in the second inning. He left early after being hit by a pitch on his right hand. X-rays were negative and Shaw is listed as day-to-day with a bruised hand.