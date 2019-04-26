Brogdon to sit at least two more games (AUDIO)

The Milwaukee Bucks are still hopeful that guard Malcolm Brogdon will be able to return to the lineup during their second round series with the Boston Celtics, but it would be during the first two games on Sunday and Tuesday at Fiserv Forum.

Brogdon has been out since suffering a right plantar fascia tear on March 15.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer made the announcement after practice on Thursday, ruling Brogdon out for games 1 and 2 of the series.

Budenholzer said it’s an important 5-6 days ahead and they’ll reassess when they get through this next little wave.

Prior to the injury, Brogdon was averaging 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 64 games. He’s just the eighth player since the three-point shot was introduced in 1979-’80 to join the elite 50-40-90 club. Brogdon shot 50.5% from the field, 42.6% on three-pointers and led the NBA in free-throw shooting at 92.8%.

The Bucks start the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Celtics at noon on Sunday.

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says they’re hopeful Brogdon can return for this series :12

AUDIO: Budenholzer says Brogdon has handled this well :16