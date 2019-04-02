Bucks beat Nets, Magic number down to 1

The Milwaukee Bucks magic number to clinch the best record in the NBA is down to one with four games left in the regular season.

With Eric Bledsoe and Giannis Antetokounmpo back in the lineup, the Bucks knocked off the Brooklyn Nets 131-121 on Monday night at Barclays Center.

Antetokounmpo started slow but finished strong, scoring 28 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. Bledsoe led six Bucks scorers in double figures with 29 points.

George Hill scored 22 points off the bench as the Bucks won for the 58th time this season.

The Bucks played without Khris Middleton again, as well as Ersan Ilyasova, who took the night off with back soreness.

With four games left, the Bucks play their final regular season road game at Philadelphia on Thursday night.