Bucks close with loss to Thunder, set for playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks were simply looking to close out the regular season Wednesday night without getting anybody hurt. They accomplished that, playing without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-116.

Khris Middleton scored 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting in just 17 minutes.

The Bucks will open the playoffs on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, a team they swept, 4-0, during the regular season. Detroit wrapped up the 8-seed by knocking off the New York Knicks 115-89.

Bucks guard Tim Frazier played all 48 minutes and finished with 29 points and 13 assists. Bonzie Colson had a career-high 21 points and 10 rebounds but isn’t eligible for the playoffs. D.J. Wilson had 18 points and 17 rebounds in 47 minutes.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 15 points, 17 assists and 11 rebounds. The Thunder are the number-six seed in the upcoming Western Conference playoffs.