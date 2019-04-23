Bucks headed to second round of NBA playoffs (AUDIO)

The NBA’s longest playoff series victory drought is finally over. The Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Detroit Pistons 127-104, advancing to the second round for the first time since 2001. They swept the Pistons in four straight games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and added nine rebounds, four blocks and three assists. He became the fifth player in Bucks history to score 40 or more points in a playoff game, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Terry Cummings, Ray Allen and Michael Redd.

Detroit refused to go quietly, leading by six points at halftime and by as many as nine in the third quarter. But behind Giannis, the Bucks went on a 42-10 run to break the game open. Overall, Detroit was outscored 71-42 in the second half.

The Pistons game plan was to play physical, but they were whistled for 31 fouls, helping the Bucks cause at the free throw line.

Khris Middleton added 18 points for the Bucks. Reggie Jackson had 26 points and Blake Griffin added 22 points for the Pistons.

The Bucks will get a day off on Tuesday, then it’s back to work to start preparing for their second round series against the Boston Celtics.

AUDIO: Mike Budenholzer says it was a good night for the Bucks :11

AUDIO: Giannis Antetokounmpo on winning his first playoff series :17

AUDIO: Nikola Mirotic says it’s a great feeling to be moving on :22