Bucks play short-handed, fall to Hawks in OT

The Milwaukee Bucks played without starters Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe on Sunday and fell to the Atlanta Hawks 136-135 in overtime.

It meant the Bucks had just eight healthy players for the game, although Bledsoe could have played.

Atlanta wasn’t much better. They had five players out with injury as well.

The Bucks starting five consisted of Sterling Brown, D.J. Wilson, Tim Frazier, Brook Lopez and Bonzie Colson. That group helped the Bucks jump out to a 20 point lead, looking like the Bucks would cut into their magic number, which remains at two.

The Two teams combined to shoot an NBA record 109 three-pointers in regulation and a total of 116 for the game.

In overtime, Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez tapped a lob pass out with 1.1 seconds left, but it landed right in the hands of Trae Young, who caught it in mid-air and scored before the buzzer to send the Bucks home with a loss.

Sterling Brown had 27 points to lead the Bucks. Point guard Tim Frazier had 20 points and 15 assists while playing all 53 minutes of the game.

Eric Bledsoe is expected to play tonight when the Bucks face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.