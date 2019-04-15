Bucks roll in playoff opener against Detroit

The Milwaukee Bucks swept their four-game series against Detroit during the regular season and their dominance against the Pistons continued into the post-season. The Bucks grabbed game one of their best-of-seven series 121-86 at Fiserv Forum on Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 17 assists in just 23 minutes to lead the Bucks.

In all, seven Bucks scored in double figures. Eric Bledsoe had 15 points, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez added 14 each.

With the Bucks blowing out the Pistons, it meant coach Mike Budenholzer was able to keep the minutes down for his starters. In fact, reserve Pat Connaughton played the most minutes (28).

The Bucks build a 20-point lead after the first quarter and led by 27 at halftime. The lead grew to as much as 43 points late in the third quarter and the Bucks coasted to victory.

Detroit’s Andre Drummond was ejected after he shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo to the court in the third quarter and was hit with a Flagrant 2. Detroit was already without Blake Griffin who has missed time down the stretch with a leg injury.

News out of the Detroit camp on Monday morning has Griffin not being available anytime soon. The Piston’s start is expected to be listed as day-to-day but according to reports, isn’t expected to play anytime this week or coming weekend.

The Bucks host game two of the series on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum.