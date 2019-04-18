Bucks take 2-0 lead in playoff win over Detroit

After losing by 35 points in the series opener, the Detroit Pistons put up a bigger battle in game two, but in the end, the Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a 120-99 win to take a 2-0 lead in their opening round Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Pistons took a one-point lead (59-58) into the locker room at halftime, but The Bucks turned up the heat defensively and dominated the third quarter to pull away.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored the first seven points of the third quarter for the Bucks and they outscored the Pistons 35-17 in the period to once again take control.

Eric Bledsoe had 27 points to lead the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 12 rebounds. Khris Middleton added 24 and Pat Connaughton came off the bench to score 18 points and pull down nine rebounds.

Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who will host game three of the series on Saturday in Detroit.