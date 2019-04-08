Bucks win 60th game of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and pulled down 9 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 115-107 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday. Khris Middleton added 21 points for the Bucks as they won their 60th game of the season.

The last time the Bucks had a 60-game win season was in 1981. They reached 60 wins for just the fifth time in franchise history. Mike Budenholzer became just the seventh coach to win 60 games with multiple teams. Budenholzer previously won 60 games during the 2014-15 season on the way to NBA Coach of the Year honors.

Alex Len had a game high 33 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta in the loss.

The Bucks have one more game left in the regular season. They’ll face the Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday night.