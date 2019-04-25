Cardinals sweep Brewers in St. Louis

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and Yadier Molina added a solo shot in the St. Louis 4th inning, sending the Cardinals to a 5-2 win and sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was the fourth straight loss and seventh in the last eight games for the Brewers, dropping them to .500 (13-13).

The Brewers scored their 23rd straight run via the home run when Eric Thames homered in the first inning. It means of the Brewers’ last 44 runs scored, 39 have come by home run.

The Brewers managed just five hits off of Cardinals pitching for the third straight game. Adam Wainwright picked up the win (2-2), the 150th of his big league career.

The Brewers loaded the bases in the 9th and scored a run on a bases loaded walk. But Jordan Hicks came on to strike out pinch hitter Christian Yelich to end it.

Jhoulys Chacin gave up four runs in four innings to take the loss. After a 15-8 record last season, Chacin is off to a 2-3 start this year with a 6.35 ERA.

The Brewers are done with the Cardinals until August 19th. Thursday is an off day and then it’s on to New York for the start of a three game series against the Mets on Friday night. Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.00 ERA) pitches for the Brewers. Jacob DeGrom (2-2, 3.68) goes for New York.