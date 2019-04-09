Columbia County District Attorney’s office mysteriously closed on Monday

The Columbia County District Attorney’s office was closed Monday – no one seems to know why. The D.A.’s office has been short-handed since at least March. Three employees resigned after Governor Walker appointed Tristan Eagon as District Attorney.

It’s not clear whether the closure is related to Friday’s unanimous decision by the County Board’s Human Resources Committee, that an employee has filed a credible harassment complaint against someone else in the D.A.’s office.

Court proceedings were canceled Monday afternoon because of the closure. Even judges and other court officials were caught by surprise. Calls to the D.A.’s office on Tuesday went directly to voice mail.

