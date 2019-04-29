Congressman Ron Kind pushes for full release of Mueller Report

Congressman Ron Kind says the Mueller report continues to raise questions as congressional oversight committees start their own investigations.

He says the report is clear in its statements that Russian agents did their best to conspire with the White House to get President Trump elected.

“I mean there were over 137 contacts between Trump campaign people with Russian agents. And just because it didn’t rise to a level of criminal conspiracy should nonetheless worry all of us. And it should worry the White House too.”

He also says President Trump needs to take Russian interference in the elections more seriously. “He and all of us in Congress take a Constitutional oath to defend our country against enemies, foreign and domestic. And right now he’s refusing to live up to that responsibility to protect us from another foreign attack in our election system.”

Kind wants to see a full, unredacted version of the Report soon.