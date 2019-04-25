Culver’s gets lampooned in The Onion

Wisconsin based Culver’s got caught in the intersection of humor and the political season on Thursday, thanks to The Onion.

A phony editorial was posted to the satirical website on Thursday. In it, Culver’s CEO Craig Culver says he’ll crush the political career of any presidential candidate who doesn’t come to a Culver’s and get their picture taken. “With nearly 700 locations in 24 states, Culver’s makes kings, and it can crush them too.”

In a press release, the company says they’re happy that The Onion wants to share their passion for Butter Burgers and frozen custard.

The Onion was formerly based in Madison, and has a history of continuing to poke fun of Wisconsin tradtions.