Former Milwaukee County register of deeds under investigation for fraud

The FBI is investigating Milwaukee County’s former register of deeds.

The Journal Sentinel reports John La Fave, who retired abruptly last week, is under investigation, accused of stealing almost three million dollars from county taxpayers.

Newly-released federal court documents say La Fave created false invoices with a Brookfield-based internet service provider called Superior Support Resources, for work that was never done. La Fave is also accused of a similar scheme with an Iowa-based firm.

La Fave’s lawyer had no comment.