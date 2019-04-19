Former RNC chair and Wisconsin native Reince Priebus appears in Mueller Report

Former White House chief of staff and Wisconsin native Reince Priebus is part of the Mueller report.

Priebus talked with the investigation team several times after he was fired by President Trump.

The report says that Priebus confirms former FBI director James Comey’s story about a one on one dinner where the President asked him if he wanted to remain in his position with the FBI.

Priebus was also there for the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and a failed attempt to get former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step down after he recused himself from the Mueller investigation.