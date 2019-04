Looking for some starting pitching help, the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a one-year free agent deal with lefty Gio Gonzalez. The deal will guarantee Gonzalez $2 million, plus incentives.

Gonzalez went 10-11 with a 4.21 ERA last season for Washington and Milwaukee. He came to Milwaukee in an August 31st trade and went 3-0 in five starts for the Brewers down the stretch.

The Brewers are off on Thursday and will open a three game series in New York against the Mets on Friday night.