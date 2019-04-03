Green Bay Phoenix advance to CIT Championship

Green Bay’s Sandy Cohen hit a 15-foot jumper with 1.5 seconds left in overtime, giving the Phoenix (21-16) a 87-86 win over Texas Southern in the CIT Championship game on Tuesday night.

Green Bay led by as many as 9 points with just over four minutes left before the Tigers scored eight straight points as the two teams would be headed for a tight finish.

Tyrik Armstrong scored with seven seconds left to tie the game at 76. Green Bay’s Kam Hankerson missed at the buzzer and the game was headed for overtime.

Texas Southern (24-14) went up by one with eight seconds left, setting the stage for Cohen’s game winner.

Cohen finished with 23 points and Trevian Bell added 21 to lead the Phoenix.

Green Bay will play at Marshall in Thursday night’s CIT Championship.