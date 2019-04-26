Green Bay prepares for Trump rally, protestors

Protester guidelines have been released prior to President Donald Trump’s Saturday night visit to Ashwaubenon.

A designated protester area has been created on the south side of Armed Forces Drive, along the Don Hutson Center.

Ashwaubenon police say that they understand individuals and groups have a right to assemble and peacefully protest under the First Amendment, but they do ask those individuals and groups to do so peacefully.

Officers say that everyone and everything will be screened prior to entering the venue and they recommend anyone attending the rally should refrain from bringing large purses or backpacks.

Authorities will not be releasing the motorcade route to the public and more road closures should be expected during the president’s arrival and departure.

President Trump is expected to take the stage at 7 p.m. and doors to the Resch Center will open at 4 p.m.

