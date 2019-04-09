Hagedorn says recount would be waste of time

Brian Hagedorn says a recount in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court would be a waste of time. Hagedorn tells WISN’s Jay Weber this morning that his lead in the race is durable. “The initial canvasses that have come in have us picking up additional votes. We are over 6,000 at this point.

The state Court of Appeals judge says he spoke with Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer over the weekend. “They’re waiting for the canvassing to be completed, and that she would make a decision about what she wants to do after that.” If Neubauer asks for a recount, she’d need to make that decision by Monday.

Initial vote counts had the conservative Hagedorn beating the liberal Neaubauer by several thousand votes.