Happ, Howard named All-American

The state of Wisconsin has two All-American college basketball players in the same season for the first time ever.

Wisconsin senior Ethan Happ and Marquette junior Markus Howard were both named to the All-American second team by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Happ, who was also a AP third-team All-American in 2017, is the first two-time AP All-American in Wisconsin.

Averaging 17.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, Happ was the nation’s only player to average at least 16.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg and 4.0 apg. In fact, in the last 20 years, the NCAA’s only other player to average those marks was LSU’s All-American Ben Simmons (19.2 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 4.8 apg).

With 2,130 points, 1,217 rebounds and 423 assists, Happ is one of six players in NCAA history to accumulate at least 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 400 assists. He joins Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird, Danny Ferry, Stacey Augmon and John Konchar.

Howard was sixth in the nation in scoring (25 ppg). The junior guard had 10 games of 30 or more points this season. He set a Big East record by scoring 53 points in the golden Eagles’ overtime victory at Creighton on Jan. 9.

Howard set Marquette’s single season scoring record with 851 points in 34 games and was named the Big East Player of the Year.

Howard has 1,955 points in his first three seasons and is 30 points behind Jerel McNeal’s program record.