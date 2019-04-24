Hausers to visit four schools

According to a CBS Sports report, Sam and Joey Hauser, who announced on April 15th that they are leaving Marquette, will visit four schools who are in the running for their services moving forward.

The brothers are planning visits to Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan State and Virginia.

Iowa is the fourth school in the mix. Hawkeyes coach Fran McCaffrey recruited Joey in high school. The younger Hauser also played AAU ball with Hawkeyes sophomore Joe Wieskamp.

Both Hausers have to sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules. Sam would have one year of eligibility left. Joey would have two years and possibly a third if an NCAA waiver is granted.