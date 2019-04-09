ICE seeking to open detention center in St. Croix County

According to their website, Immigration Centers of America (ICA) is solely focused on providing exceptional detention and transportation services for the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Founded in 2008, ICA has established itself as one of the leading providers of civil immigration detention services in the nation. With a proven track record, ICA has been recognized as providing DHS with unmatched facilities that adhere to the highest standards of medical care, safety and recreation.

The City of New Richmond is committed to a transparent process and will be providing information related to this request in a timely manner. Prior to a formal public hearing, the City will request a community conversation, which is tentatively scheduled for April 25 at 5:00 pm.