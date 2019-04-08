Johnson cites need to close immigration law loopholes

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson says there really is a crisis on the border with Mexico, and it’s largely a result of “loopholes” in U.S. immigration law. “I’m hoping to, in a bipartisan basis, start fixing these loopholes that incentivizes unaccompanied children, incentivizes families coming to this country,” the Wisconsin Republican said Sunday on WKOW’s Capitol City Sunday. “Once they’re here, they get to stay.”

Johnson, who chairs the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, also issued a statement Sunday, on news that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had resigned.

“As our hearing last week clearly demonstrated, we have a crisis at our southwest border. We need steady, informed and effective leadership in the administration and in Congress to have any hope of fixing our out of control border security and immigration problems.”