Wisconsin’s attorney general says a motion for a new trial for convicted killer Steven Avery “must be denied.” Josh Kaul says the usefulness of the evidence testing Avery’s attorney wants is questionable and the claims should have been raised before.

Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction for the murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach. Avery’s attorney says some bones returned to Halbach’s family are evidence the bones found in a burn pit on Avery’s property were planted.