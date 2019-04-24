Kidd is head coaching candidate in LA

Former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd is the latest candidate to interview for the head coaching vacancy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kidd reportedly met with the Lakers brass on Monday. He becomes the third known candidate for the job, joining Philadelphia assistant Monty Williams and former Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue.

The Lakers are also expected to interview Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard.

Kidd previously coached the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, combining for a 183-190 record. The Bucks fired Kidd in January of 2018.