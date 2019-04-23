Kohls to start handling product returns for Amazon

Kohl’s is expanding its partnership with Amazon by taking returns for the online retailer.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the department store had been trying the plan at locations in Chicago, Milwaukee and Los Angeles. The program will now roll out to all of its stores in July.

Company officials say locations that had been taking returns outperformed locations that didn’t. As part of the program, employees will bundle and package your returns for you, and get them back to Amazon for free.