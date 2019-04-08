Lewis named NABC D-3 Coach of the Year

UW-Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis was named the NCAA Division III Coach of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after leading the Titans to the program’s first national title.

Lewis, in his first season at the helm of the Titans, led UW-Oshkosh to a 96-82 victory over Swarthmore College (Pa.) during the Division III title game on March 16 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Lewis was previously tabbed national Coach of the Year by D3hoops.com and SNA Sports/D III News.

Lewis took over the Titans program on an interim basis in May after six seasons as the team’s top assistant coach. His .906 winning percentage is the best among all 1,099 active NCAA men’s basketball coaches.

Under Lewis’ direction UW-Oshkosh produced a school-record 21-game winning streak from Nov. 20 through Feb. 9. The fourth longest winning streak in WIAC history included 12 straight victories to open WIAC play as the Titans went on to claim their first outright league title since 1978.