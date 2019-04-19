Man, two young children found dead in home in Seymour

Seymour police are investigating after the bodies of a man, and two children were discovered in a home on North Main Street, between Pearl Street and Bronson Road, on the north side of town.

Seymour Police PIO Brett Stauber says they were called to the home last night around 11:30 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

“The initial responding officers attempted to make contact at the residence and were unable to make contact with anyone inside.”

At that point, Stauber says assistance was requested of the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team.

“The Emergency Response Team took over operations and made entry into the residence around 8 a.m.”

He says officers went in this morning and found the bodies.

“Upon entry, 3 deceased subjects were located. The deceased was a 35-year-old male subject, a 3-year-old female, and a 3-month-old female.”

Seymour Police say there is no longer an active threat and residents who were evacuated may return to their homes.

