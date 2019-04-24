Merrill residents file recall petitions against city council members

Residents in Merrill don’t want to wait for the next spring election to purge their Common Council.

After turmoil in the city’s budget office last year, including an unexpected seven percent hike in property tax values, a citizen’s group in Merrill says they want to oust over half the common council.

Recall petitions have been submitted in 5 of the 8 alder districts, and city clerk Bill Heidemann now has 31 days to verify those signatures. If they’re successful, a recall election for all or some of the districts would be set for later this summer.

The group says they already have candidates lined up to run against those on the council they’re trying to oust.

WSAU