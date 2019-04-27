Packers add versatility on OL with second round pick (AUDIO)

With four tackles going off the board in the second round, the Green Bay Packers decided to add to their offensive line depth by selecting versatile Mississippi State G/C Elgton Jenkins (44th overall).

The 6’4, 310 pound Jenkins (pronounced Elton), started 26 games at center for the Bulldogs during his career, but he also has five starts at left tackle, two at left guard and one at left tackle. It gives the Packers the versatility they’ve been looking for.

Last season as a senior, Jenkins didn’t allow a single quarterback hit, played sack free through the first nine games and had just one penalty.

By the time Jenkins reached his junior season, Mississippi State ranked 11th nationally in rushing yards per game, allowing the fewest sacks in the SEC with 13.

The Packers plan to play guard to start off, but his ability to play several different positions on the line which should bode well for Green Bay.

Jenkins has experience in a zone blocking scheme, which gives him a head start coming into Matt LaFleur’s system in Green Bay.

The Packers have one more selection on day 2 of the draft, number-75 overall in the third round.

AUDIO: College Scout Charles Walls says versatility is Jenkins strong suit :21

AUDIO: Charles Walls says there’s a lot to like about Jenkins :12