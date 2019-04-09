Packers get Madison back after a year away

Green Bay Packers 2018 5th round draft pick Cole Madison has decided to rejoin the Packers after skipping all of his rookie season for personal reasons.

Madison reportedly was among the large group of players who reported for the team’s first day of the off-season conditioning program.

Madison participated in the off-season program a year ago, but then failed to show for training camp or the remainder of the season.

According to the Athletic, Madison had been deeply affected by the suicide of one of his Washington State teammates and stepped away from the game to deal with it.

Now the question is can Madison, after taking a year off from football, adapt to the pro game. That process starts right now!