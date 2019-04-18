Packers schedule has them at home early

The Green Bay Packers will open the NFL’s 100th season in Chicago on Thursday, Sept. 5 against the rival Bears. They’ll play their home opener a week later, facing the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 15 at Lambeau Field.

The Minnesota game is the first of three straight home games. The Packers will play five of their first seven games at Lambeau Field, giving them an opportunity for a fast start under first year head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Packers are one of six NFL teams that are scheduled for the maximum number (five) of prime time games.

The most difficult part of the schedule will start with a Sunday night road game at Kansas City on Oct. 27. That is followed by a road game at the Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 3) and a home game against Carolina on Nov. 10. After a bye week, the Packers have back to back road games at San Francisco (Nov. 24) and at the New York Giants (Dec. 1).

The Packers will close out the regular season with divisional road games at Minnesota (Dec. 23) and at Detroit (Dec. 29).