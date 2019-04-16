Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan has a new job. He will be a professor and guest lecturer in political science and economics at the University of Notre Dame. Ryan will assume that position this fall.

The former Wisconsin congressman and current Janesville resident is expected to guest-lecture on the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics.

Ryan’s two brothers, Stan and Tobin, earned bachelor’s degrees in economics from Notre Dame.