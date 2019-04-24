Pentagon staff to investigate Wisconsin National Guard sexual assault reporting policies

Federal investigators will be reviewing the Wisconsin National Guard’s lack of action on years worth of sexual assault reports.

Governor Evers and Senator Tammy Baldwin say the National Guard’s Office of Complex Investigations will be doing an assessment of the state Guard’s policies and reporting procedures.

Numerous soldiers came forward to say sexual assault reports were ignored by command staff and that they were retaliated against for making reports. The A P says that the Guard received 52 complaints of sexual assault dating back to 2013.

Both Baldwin and Evers have called for a complete, independent review.