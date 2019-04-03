Peralta leads Brewers to sweep of Cincinnati

Freddy Peralta bounced back from a shaky first outing and tossed a gem in Cincinnati, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 1-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ballpark.

Peralta allowed just two hits over eight innings, striking out 11 and walking nobody as the Brewers swept the three-game series. It’s their fifth straight win, improving to 6-1.

Alex Wilson worked the 9th inning and earned the save. he allowed a lead off walk to Tucker Barnhart, then retired the next two hitters. With two outs, Matt Kemp singled to put runners on 1st and 3rd before Wilson got Eugenio Suarez to ground into a force at second to end the game.

Peralta dominated with his fastball. Of the 100 pitches he threw, 84 were fastballs and 72 of the 100 pitchers were strikes. None of the 24 outs were recorded by a ground ball. He threw his fastball high in the zone all day and dominated with it.

Peralta’s biggest out came with two outs in the eighth inning. With Yasiel Puig at the plate, he spoiled several Peralta fastballs. Peralta and catcher Manny Pina met at the mound to discuss their next pitch. It was a curve ball in the dirt, executed to perfection. Puig struck out and Peralta’s day would be over.

Pina accounted for the Brewers only run, a two-out, rbi single in the second inning.

Cincinnati’s Luis Castillo was every bit as strong for the Reds, pitching seven innings and striking out nine. The only hit he allowed was to Pina.

The Brewers get Thursday off and return to Milwaukee to open a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park on Friday night.