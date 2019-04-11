Republicans ask appeals court to immediately reinstate Walker appointees

Legislative Republicans are calling on an appeals court to immediately rehire Walker appointees that were fired by Governor Tony Evers. Attorney Misha Tseytlin filed a motion to the court asking for an order to put Republican appointees back into place immediately.

Those people were fired in the lag time between a Dane County court tossing out all actions that took place during the lame duck session and then the appeals court stayed that ruling. In the filing, Tseytlin called the governor’s actions ‘shocking’ and claims that Evers purposely stalled the court in order to fire people. The court already ruled this week that Evers was within his right to fire the appointees.

–