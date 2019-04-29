Sen. Johnson defends President Trump’s comments on NBC’s Meet The Press

Wisconsin’s Republican senator is defending President Trump after he called former members of the FBI ‘scum’ at Saturday night’s rally in Green Bay.

On NBC’s Meet the Press, Senator Ron Johnson says he understands the president’s frustration at the Mueller investigation.

“I would use different words, but I certainly question the possibility, now that I think there’s a proven fact there was definitely corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, and that’s one thing that Senator Graham, Senator Grassley and myself, are going to try and uncover now that the Mueller investigation is over.”

Johnson says the firing of acting FBI director Andrew McCabe over allegations that he leaked information to the press shows there’s been an effort at the FBI to sabotage the President.

Johnson also says the Obama Administration told him not to worry about Russians hacking the vote totals.

“‘We have this covered. We want you to go out as members of Congress and say the election results will be legitimate.’ That’s what they wanted us to say, but then the wrong person got elected.”

Johnson says there’s no evidence that Russian agents actually changed vote totals in the 2016 election. He says that social media was influenced, but that’s much harder to police.