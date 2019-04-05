Sitton announces his retirement

Former Green Bay Packers right guard Josh Sitton announced that he is retiring from the NFL.

Sitton played on the Packers 2010 Super Bowl team and joins former teammates T.J. Lang and Jordy Nelson in retiring this offseason.

The 32-year-old spent eight seasons with the Packers, starting in 2008 and started every game in six of his last seven years with the team.

The Packers let Sitton go prior to the 2016 season. He spent two years in Chicago with the Bears and his last season with Miami, although he played in just one game after suffering a torn rotator cuff.

Sitton was originally a fourth round draft pick of the Packers in 2008 out of Central Florida. He was named to four Pro Bowls, three with the Packers and one with the Bears. He was also named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team three times.