Southern Wisconsin set to get late season snow storm

Weather forecasters say it’s possible — not likely — that the area of southern Wisconsin around Madison could receive three-to-eight inches of snow Saturday.

Forecast models suggest a 75 percent chance of at least two inches of snow.

Meteorologists say April 27th would be the latest date for significant snowfall in southern Wisconsin in the last five years. Madison got a little over seven inches of snow on April 18th last year, but Saturday will be nine days after that calendar date.

Winter Storm Warnings are now in effect through Saturday evening.