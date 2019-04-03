St. Norbert College changing conference affiliation

St. Norbert College’s intercollegiate athletics program will join the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference beginning with the 2020-21 school year.

“Extensive study of our athletic department and the quality of academic experience for our student-athletes led us to explore Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference membership,” St. Norbert College President Brian Bruess said. “Our student-athletes will be spending significantly less time away from campus allowing for a more integrated student experience.”

The NACC, of which St. Norbert was already an affiliate member for men’s volleyball, consists of 13 schools in Wisconsin and Illinois. Wisconsin members include Alverno College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Wisconsin Lutheran College (all of Milwaukee), Concordia University Wisconsin (Mequon), Edgewood College (Madison), Lakeland University (Plymouth) and Marian University (Fond du Lac). Illinois members include Concordia University of Chicago and Dominican University (River Forest), Aurora University (Aurora), Benedictine University (Lisle), Illinois Institute of Technology (Chicago) and Rockford University (Rockford). St. Norbert is already partners in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association with MSOE, Concordia Wisconsin, Marian and Aurora.

The move to the NACC will end membership in the Midwest Conference, which has nine other members, including Lawrence University, Ripon College and Beloit College in Wisconsin.