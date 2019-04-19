St. Norbert College names new women’s basketball coach

St. Norbert College has named Amanda Leonhard-Perry as its next women’s basketball coach on Thursday.

Leonhard-Perry has spent the last 11 seasons as an assistant coach at the highly successful NCAA Division I program at UW-Green Bay. She has helped the Phoenix to 10 regular-season Horizon League titles, eight conference tournament championships, nine NCAA Tournament appearances and two trips to the WNIT. During those 11 seasons, Green Bay went 333-62, with a winning percentage of .843.

Leonhard-Perry succeeds Connie Tilley, who is retiring after 42 years at the helm of the women’s basketball program.

Leonhard-Perry played at Green Bay, as part of the teams that finished 86-35 and played in three NCAA Tournaments and won four regular-season conference championships. She led the Phoenix in scoring and was a first-team all-conference selection as a sophomore, finishing her career with 1,097 points, 332 assists, 189 steals and 114 three-point field goals. Leonhard-Perry was also a two-time academic all-conference selection.

The Ladysmith, Wisconsin native is a 2003 graduate of UW-Green Bay with a degree in business administration and completed a master’s degree in sport and recreation at North Dakota State in 2010.