State Democrat introduces bill to legalize marijuana

Another attempt at making marijuana legal is headed to the state legislature.

State representative Melissa Sargent is taking another try at marijuana legalization. She says legalizing the plant will save the state millions of dollars in law enforcement hours, as well as ease the burden on the state prisons.

“According to an estimate by the ACLU, Wisconsin stands to save over 44 million dollars, through the legalization of a plant.”

Sargent says legalization will also save the state money and generate revenue through increased taxes.

“Legalization provides true economic benefits at no costs to taxpayers, with real proven results, unlike the unsuccessful tax giveaways and empty promises that we’ve seen with corporations like Foxconn.”

Part of the measure would also release people in prison for non-violent marijuana convictions, and make it easier to get those crimes expunged from your record.

“Although as African Americans use marijuana at the same rates as white individuals, they are almost 4 times more likely to be arrested on non violent marijuana possession charges nationally, and almost six times more likely to be arrested in our great state.”

Republicans in the Legislature are unlikely to pick up the bill and stand opposed to full legalization.