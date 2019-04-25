State legislator says Powerball taxes should go towards roads

A state legislator is pushing to put the state’s share of the Powerball winnings to road funding.

That tax windfall is 36 and a half million dollars, and state senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) says cities and counties have projects that are ready to go, if they only had the funding.

“The state should go ahead and send it back to local units of government, because I know there’s a backlog of projects that need to be done.”)

Carpenter says sending lottery funds to the municipalities would mean some relief, even if it can’t fix all the problems.

“I would leave it at their discretion to go ahead and take care of their top projects, the biggest headaches out there.”)

He says that’s money that politicians can use, rather than arguing about where it came from.