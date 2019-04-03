State Supreme Court: Hagedorn claims win, Neaubauer not conceding

Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn is declaring a win, in his race for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, but Appeals Court Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer is maintaining the race remains too close to call.

In unofficial returns collected by The Associated Press, Hagedorn was leading by 5,960 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting. “It looks like the lead is quite large, and that a recount would not make a whole lot of sense,” Hagedron said Wednesday.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Neubauer said she would make sure that “every last vote is counted” in the race which she added would “take a little time.”

The conservative Hagedorn credited a “grass roots” campaign for his apparent win. If it holds’ he’ll replace retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson on the court.