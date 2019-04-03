State Supreme Court race too close to call, likely headed for a recount

There’s likely to be a recount coming for the State Supreme Court race.

Judge Brian Hagedorn holds a very slim margin over Judge Lisa Neubauer in the unofficial totals from last night, with just tenths of a percent separating the two.

Justice Rebecca Bradley told a crowd of Hagedorn supporters that they are expecting a win. A statement from Neubauer’s campaign says they will be asking for a recount.

The last recount for a State Supreme Court race was between former Justice David Prosser and former state attorney general JoAnne Kloppenburg.