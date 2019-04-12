State will commemorate 19th Amendment

Wisconsin will commemorate the anniversary of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote. Wisconsin was the first state in the nation to ratify the amendment in 1919. Governor Tony Evers is creating a committee to celebrate the landmark

“It took 50 years for all women to bw allowed to vote. It’s just something that I think needs significant emphasis.” Evers said.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Wisconsin’s ratification of the 19th Amendment, today I signed Executive Order #19 to form a committee that will serve as an important effort to educate folks and celebrate women’s suffrage in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/JhBVyvDrhy — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 11, 2019

First Lady Kathy Evers will chair the bipartisan, all female committee that also includes Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Pat Roggensack, and former lieutenant governors Barbara Lawton and Rebecca Kleefisch.