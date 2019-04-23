Strickland lands at Temple

Former Wisconsin point guard Tai Strickland is transferring from the school to play his college basketball at Temple.

Strickland played one season in Madison and announced in March that he was leaving after averaging just 1.8 points in the 16 games he played in this past season.

Strickland is the son of former NBA player Rod Strickland and originally picked Wisconsin over Big Ten foes Minnesota and Rutgers.

Strickland will have three seasons of eligibility at Temple after sitting out next season in accordance with NCAA rules.