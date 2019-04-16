Study: Wisconsin failing to attract and keep young people

A new report reveals troubling trends for the future of Wisconsin’s workforce. Simply too few young people to replace retiring baby boomers over the next 15 years, despite the state still having a lot to offer, like good schools and low crime.

“Soemthing else has changed, but we’re not exactly sure what that is,” said Forward Analytics Director of Research Dale Knapp. “We’re now losing among what has been the most critical age groups for Wisconsin, that we typically gained among young families, which is a real problem not only for the short term but the long term for the state.”

Knapp says it can’t be pinned on our winter weather. “Iowa has been doing very well among the groups that we seen to have been losing. Minnesota the same way, and Minnesota has had much worse winters than we have.”

During 2010-2015, the state lost population among key groups. Most concerning, a net out migration of young families. The report, issued Monday, is entitled “Falling Behind: Migration Changes and State Workforce,” Forward Analytics is a new non-partisan research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association.