The State Supreme Court has ordered a group of Walker appointees to go back to work for state agencies and commissions.

In a 4-3 decision on Tuesday, the court’s conservative justices said that a Dane County judge should have stayed the section of his ruling that allowed Governor Evers to fire those appointees and put his own people before up for nominations.

The Court did not rule on the underlying cases against the lame duck sessions. Those cases are set for oral arguments in May.